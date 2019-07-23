Home Nation

J&K Bank irregularities: I-T raids Kashmir business group, seizes RS 1.28-crore assets

Alleged irregularities in loan disbursal activities and appointments at the state-owned lender came to light recently after the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau initiated action against it.

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational puposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department said on Tuesday that it has conducted raids against a Kashmir-based business group and seized unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.28 crore in connection with its tax evasion probe against entities linked to the financial operations of J&K Bank.

Alleged irregularities in loan disbursal activities and appointments at the state-owned lender came to light recently after the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau initiated action against it, its former Chairman Parvez Ahmad and others.

"In another such follow-up action, a search and seizure operation has been conducted on a group that is in the business of providing security to business establishments and prominent individuals as well as in running hotels in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country," the CBDT said in a statement without identifying the group.

The action led to the seizure of unaccounted jewellery and undisclosed cash of more than Rs 1.28 crore from the promoter of the group, it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the I-T Department.

It said the group that was raided faces allegations of "defrauding public sector banks including J&K Bank in connivance with bank officials, having unexplained cash deposits in the group entities and large scale diversion of funds taken for development of an impugned medical college as well as hotels of the group for private gain of the promoters."

The statement said the raids revealed, "apparent siphoning of loans of more than Rs 74 crore."

Digital and documentary evidence found during search clearly reflect machinations of the bank officials in violating prudence norms as well as rules of business to safeguard the bank's interest in grant of loans that exceed Rs 200 crore, it said.

These loans have subsequently become non-performing assets (NPAs), it added.

The raids revealed "concrete leads of round-tripping" of more than Rs 125 crore by the promoters of the group.

The money trail suggests the use of suspect entities, which have served as a conduit to bring back Rs 125 crore as unsecured loans in the hands of the promoter family and its close associates, the CBDT alleged.

It said the tax sleuths detected violation of tax laws and contravention of banking rules at various levels including in one case where land in the state was sold to a family member, a man of no means, by the promoters for a "paltry" sum of Rs 35 lakh.

"Similarly, to obtain a large tranche of loan from the J&K Bank, the group falsely claimed that 60 rooms of hotel being constructed by them at Mumbai had become operational and cash flow was being generated from such operations," it said.

However, the agency said, it was found that the hotel building was under construction and was nowhere near completion.

The I-T team also found evidence of "dummy" manpower expenses as a large number of cheques were issued to fictitious persons, who were supposedly on the rolls of the group for providing security to businesses and prominent individuals, it said.

The CBDT charged that the main promoter and his family were the managing and controlling trustees of an educational society that ran a now-closed medical college in Punjab and many irregularities were detected in its operation too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K Bank Income Tax Parvez Ahmad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp