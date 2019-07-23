Home Nation

Lok Sabha speaker may announce Parliament session's extension Tuesday: Sources

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:09 AM

NEW DELHI: The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday, sources said.

The extension of Parliament session was also discussed in the Business Advisory Committee where opposition made it clear to the government that they are not in favour of any such move, sources, who were present in the meeting, said on Monday.

During the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Birla, the government conveyed to the opposition parties that it wanted to extend the ongoing Parliament session, the sources said.

According to government sources, there are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business.

The ongoing session is scheduled to conclude on July 26, but the sources said the government was mulling to extend it till August 2 to ensure passage of all the bills listed for the business.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on June 17, has been the most productive till July 16 in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.

