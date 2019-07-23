Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes bill giving OBCs 27 per cent quota

Published: 23rd July 2019

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed an amendment bill raising reservation in government jobs and education for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 27 per cent from the present 14 per cent.

The MP House passed the MP Public Service (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Amendment Bill 2019, which will now go to the governor and president for assent.

During the discussion, some MLAs demanded that quota be introduced in the private sector.

BJP legislator Pradeep Patel said OBC population was around 52 per cent in MP and said quota for them should be raised to 37 per cent.

He also demanded the introduction of reservations in the private sector.

BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel alleged that OBCs were still backward due to policies of Congress governments, which misled them for political gains.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava demanded that creamy layer be introduced within the OBC quota so that its benefit could reach those who never took benefit of such reservation.

Bhargava said a provision of at least 7 per cent quota for 'Ati-Pichhda' (extremely backward) under the OBC category should be introduced.

He, however, asked the Congress-led state government how this quota would be beneficial since there were no jobs.

Minister for GAD Dr Govind Singh replied that 2.5 lakh vacancies in local bodies, state-run boards and corporations will be filled soon He said the 'Ati Pichhda' quota in other states will be analysed.

The minister said with this amendment, reservation in MP will touch 73 per cent, including 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section from the general category.

Reservation for SCs in MP is 16 per cent and for STs stands at 20 per cent.

Earlier in March this year, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh government had brought an ordinance raising OBC quota to 27 pc.

It was, however, stayed by the MP High Court.

