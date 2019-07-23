Home Nation

Man held for attempting to rape woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Similarly, another man was thrashed by public and later arrested for allegedly eve-teasing a girl.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman while she was sleeping on the terrace of her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village, they said.

According to the complaint registered by the woman's husband, she was sleeping on the terrace when their neighbour, Roopesh Kumar, came there and tried to rape her. He fled when she raised an alarm.

In another incident, a man has been arrested in Muzaffarnagar's Jansath town for allegedly eve-teasing a girl, the police said. The man, identified as Suraj Kumar, was thrashed by the public and later handed to police on Monday, they said. A case has been registered against the accused, said Jansath police outpost in-charge, Chander Sain.

