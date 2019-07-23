Home Nation

NRC: Minority students’ union is happy as SC foils ‘conspiracy’ of Centre, BJP

The students’ body said by turning down the request, the Supreme Court had thwarted a conspiracy of the Centre and the BJP which allegedly did not want the draft’s publication.

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Assam NRC

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that turned down the request of Centre and Assam government to conduct 20 per cent sample re-verification of draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 per cent sample re-verification in the other districts.

The students’ body said by turning down the request, the Supreme Court had thwarted a conspiracy of the Centre and the BJP which allegedly did not want the draft’s publication.

ALSO READ: SC extends deadline to August 31, rejects pleas for 20 per cent sample re-verification

“People have already suffered a lot in proving their citizenship by being forced to visit NRC Seva Kendras in faraway places. Had the court entertained the request of Centre and Assam government, they would have suffered again,” advisor to AAMSU Azizur Rahman told this newspaper.

The AAMSU is also happy that the NRC final draft will be published at one go on August 31.

“NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said if the time is not extended, he will publish the final draft in two phases. It’s good that the deadline has been extended by a month. It will help them publish the draft entirely at one go,” Rahman said.

ALSO READ: As the threat of NRC looms, fear and loathing in Mamata's Bengal

The Assam Public Works (APW), which filed a petition seeking 100 per cent re-verification of the documents of applicants, said the ball was in the court of NRC authorities so ensure a correct draft.

“The NRC state coordinator satisfied the court that the name of not a single immigrant was included in the draft. As they have already done the re-verification of 28 per cent of the applicants during the process of claims and objections, they said there was no need for the process again. The court was satisfied. It was happy that the name of no Bangladeshis entered the draft,” APW president Abhijit Sarma said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC All Assam Minority Students’ Union Assam
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp