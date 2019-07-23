Home Nation

Opposition stages walkout after Modi fails to clarify if Trump was lying on Kashmir mediation

Raking up the issue, Congress and other opposition leaders demanded that PM must make a statement and they were not satisfied with the government's plan to field External Affairs Minister to clarify.

Published: 23rd July 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari speaking in the Lok Sabha

Manish Tewari speaking in the Lok Sabha (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to do so, triggered uproar in Parliament on Tuesday with the entire the Opposition demanding Modi’s clarification on the issue.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s categorical denial of Modi’s request to Trump in both Houses of Parliament failed to satisfy the Opposition. “No such request was made... I would like to reiterate that India’s position is that all issues with Pakistan will be discussed only bilaterally and no third party will be involved in mediation,” Jaishankar said. 

But the Opposition said since Trump had named Modi, he ought to be present in the House to personally clarify the position. Most opposition parties staged a walkout after lunch but BJD, YSRCP and TRS stayed back to participate in the debate. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the charge outside Parliament with a stinging tweet: “A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS.” And UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi offered party MP Manish Tewari what looked like a transcript of Trump’s statement when he raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. 

The Opposition later decided to continue pressing for the PM’s clarification and decided to hold a strategy meeting on Wednesday.Trump made the controversial statement while meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night. Reacting to the firestorm it triggered in India, Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said: “The President doesn’t make things up.”

But to tamp down the fire, the US State Department in Washington later said Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, adding the US welcomes the two countries sitting down for talks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US President Trump PM Modi kashmir mediation Manish Tiwari Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan donald trump Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp