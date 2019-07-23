Home Nation

PM Modi should clarify Trump remarks on Kashmir mediation: Trinamool Congress

A meeting of opposition leaders was held in Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify personally US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, even as the government asserted India made no request for US intervention on the issue.

India denied Trump's claim Modi asked him to mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. Trump's offer to mediate on the vexed Kashmir issue came when he met visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday. "We demand PM's clarification," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told reporters in Parliament complex.

ALSO READ| K Suresh, D Raja give adjournment motion notice in Parliament over Trump's 'mediation claim'

A meeting of opposition leaders was held in Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament. They called for the suspension of all business in the House and sought an explanation from the PM in both the Houses on Trump's statements on Kashmir mediation.

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon due to the ruckus by lawmakers over Trump's statement. "Along with all opposition parties, we, Trinamool, have a simple demand. The PM of India has to come to Parliament, make a statement and clear the air," said O'Brien.

ALSO READ| No such request made by PM Modi: S Jaishankar on Trump's Kashmir mediator claim

When asked if they would not let the House run unless a clarification on the issue is made, the Rajya Sabha member said, "That is my understanding".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Trump Kashmir claim India US ties Ghulam Nabi Azad Derek O Brien Trump mediator claim
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp