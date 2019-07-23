PM Modi should clarify Trump remarks on Kashmir mediation: Trinamool Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify personally US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, even as the government asserted India made no request for US intervention on the issue.

India denied Trump's claim Modi asked him to mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. Trump's offer to mediate on the vexed Kashmir issue came when he met visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday. "We demand PM's clarification," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told reporters in Parliament complex.

ALSO READ| K Suresh, D Raja give adjournment motion notice in Parliament over Trump's 'mediation claim'

A meeting of opposition leaders was held in Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament. They called for the suspension of all business in the House and sought an explanation from the PM in both the Houses on Trump's statements on Kashmir mediation.

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon due to the ruckus by lawmakers over Trump's statement. "Along with all opposition parties, we, Trinamool, have a simple demand. The PM of India has to come to Parliament, make a statement and clear the air," said O'Brien.

ALSO READ| No such request made by PM Modi: S Jaishankar on Trump's Kashmir mediator claim

When asked if they would not let the House run unless a clarification on the issue is made, the Rajya Sabha member said, "That is my understanding".