Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks central assistance to reinforce Ghaggar embankments

The division of Punjab in 1966 had led to the Ghaggar river passing under the control of the CWC, resulting in the state relinquishing the task of maintaining its embankments, the Chief Minister said.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday blamed the Akalis for control of the Ghaggar river passing to the Central Water Commission, and said he would press the Centre to reinforce the embankments of the river, which has flooded parts of Sangrur and Patiala districts, damaging 60,000 acres of crops.

The division of Punjab by the Akalis in 1966 had led to Ghaggar river going into the hands of the CWC, causing the state to lose control over maintenance of its embankments, he said, adding that the Akalis had even stopped the reinforcement work undertaken by him in his previous term. His government, during his last term, had completed reinforcement of 22 km of the embankments, after which all work was suspended by the previous SAD-BJP government, he added. 

The CM on Tuesday did an aerial survey of the damage caused by the flooding.    Calling on Haryana to join hands with Punjab to resolve the issue, Amarinder said the bunds of the Ghaggar in both Punjab and Haryana need to be strengthened and made motorable, wherever possible, to avoid a repeat of the floods.

Pointing out that Punjab had submitted a proposal for taming the Ghaggar six years ago to the CWC, he said the body had, in March this year, ordered a feasibility study by an independent agency. He said he would ask the Union government to direct the CWC to give the necessary clearance expeditiously to allow Punjab to undertake Phase 2 of the project from Makror Sahib to Karail. 

The CM flew over Rajpura, Ghanaur and Shatrana before stopping at Moonak in Sangrur. He said about 50,000 acres of crops had been lost in Patiala and another 10,000 acres in Sangrur due to the breach in the catchment area of Ghaggar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Amarinder Singh Ghaggar river Ghaggar river embankments
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp