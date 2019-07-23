SC seeks details of all cases related to Aditya Talwar, his father in money laundering case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the registry to provide list of matters pertaining to Antigua-based Aditya Talwar and his father Deepak Talwar, a corporate lobbyist, before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The top court had earlier stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Aditya Talwar to appear through his counsel before a trial court in a money laundering case related to allegedly influencing government decisions to favour foreign airlines, causing losses to Air India.

"There is something gravely wrong in this," a bench of CJI and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said during the brief hearing.

"Office to ascertain the particulars of all the cases which would be connected to the matters listed before this Bench today and put up the list of all such cases before the CJI on the administrative side for passing of appropriate orders," it said in the order.

Aditya Talwar, who is yet to join the probe, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of allegedly receiving Rs 272 crore in kickbacks through his firms -- Asiafield and Gilt Asset Management -- in the case involving his father.