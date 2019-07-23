Home Nation

SC seeks details of all cases related to Aditya Talwar, his father in money laundering case

The top court had earlier stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Aditya Talwar to appear through his counsel before a trial court in a money laundering case.

Published: 23rd July 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the registry to provide list of matters pertaining to Antigua-based Aditya Talwar and his father Deepak Talwar, a corporate lobbyist, before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The top court had earlier stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Aditya Talwar to appear through his counsel before a trial court in a money laundering case related to allegedly influencing government decisions to favour foreign airlines, causing losses to Air India.

"There is something gravely wrong in this," a bench of CJI and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said during the brief hearing.

"Office to ascertain the particulars of all the cases which would be connected to the matters listed before this Bench today and put up the list of all such cases before the CJI on the administrative side for passing of appropriate orders," it said in the order.

Aditya Talwar, who is yet to join the probe, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of allegedly receiving Rs 272 crore in kickbacks through his firms -- Asiafield and Gilt Asset Management -- in the case involving his father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Deepak Talwar Aditya Talwar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp