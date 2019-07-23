Home Nation

SC to hear on August 6 plea by Ahmed Patel against HC order on his election to Rajya Sabha 

Patel has challenged the order of the Gujarat High Court's by which it had dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of Rajput's election petition.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Rajya Sabha Member Ahmed Patel. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday fixed August 6 for hearing the plea of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel pertaining to his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017 which has been challenged by rival BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput in the Gujarat High Court.

Patel has challenged the order of the Gujarat High Court's by which it had dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of Rajput's election petition.

The apex court had declined to interfere with the October 26, 2018 order of the high court which had said that Rajput's allegations required a trial.

Patel has filed three appeals against the orders of the high court which were tagged together by the apex court on Monday for final disposal on August 6.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also clarified that the ongoing trial would continue and the parties can go ahead with recording evidence.

The apex court on January 3 had asked Patel to face trial on Rajput's election petition challenging the Election Commission's decision to invalidate the votes of the two rebel MLAs.

Had these votes been counted, he would have defeated Patel, the BJP leader had contended.

Patel was declared the winner after the Election Commission invalidated the votes of rebel Congress MLAs Bholabhai Gohel and Raghavjee Patel, bringing down the number of votes needed for victory to 44 from 45.

In the election petition before the high court, Rajput also alleged that Patel had taken Congress MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru before the election which amounted to "bribing the voters".

In October 2018, the high court for the second time declined to give relief to Patel.

Earlier, April 20, it had rejected Patel's plea.

Patel had first moved the Supreme Court against the April 20, 2018 order, contending that the decision of the poll panel cannot be challenged by an election petition.

The apex court on September 26 last year had asked the Gujarat High Court to decide afresh a plea of Patel challenging the maintainability of a petition filed by Rajput.

In October it dismissed Patel's plea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmed Patel Balwantsinh Rajput Gujarat High Court Supreme Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp