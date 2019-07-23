Slain Jammu and Kashmir soldier Aurangzeb’s two brothers join Army

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Inspired by the sacrifice of their elder brother, two younger brothers of slain soldier Aurangzeb have joined the Indian Army and want to be deployed in the militancy-hit Kashmir Valley to fight the terrorists after completion of their training.

Mohammad Tariq, 23, and Mohammad Shabir, 21, have joined the Territorial Army. Talking to this newspaper, Tariq, said both he and Shabir were happy as it was a dream come true. Asked when they joined the army, he said, “There was an army recruitment drive in January-February this year in Poonch. I and my brother participated in the drive and managed to clear all the exams. Both of us are presently undergoing training in Punjab.”

Before joining the Army, Tariq and Shabir were doing a course to become physical education (PE) teachers. “It was only after Aurangzeb’s killing that I and Shabir decided to join the Army to avenge killing of our dear brother,” Tariq said.

The 24-year-old Aurangzeb, who was posted in Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles unit in Shopian, was kidnapped by militants from Pulwama on June 14 last year. A day later, his bullet-riddled body was recovered by police.

The police blamed Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen militants for his killing. Aurangzeb’s family hails from Poonch district. His father Mohammad Hanif is an ex-serviceman. His elder brother is also in the Army. “We were six brothers. Three are now serving in army. Our two younger brothers also want to join the Army,” Tariq said.

He said he and Shabir want their posting in Kashmir after completion of training. “We will request the Army high command to post both of us in the Valley.

We want to fight the militants and militancy in the Valley. Our mission is to fight the militants to avenge the killing of Aurangzeb and to rid the state of militancy,” he said. Asked whether their father was hesitant in allowing them to join the Army, Tariq said, “No. In fact, after Aurangzeb’s killing, he wanted us to join the Army and to take revenge for Aurangzeb.” “Like our father and brother, we want to serve the Army and the country. Our motto will be to end militancy and make the country safe” he added.

Soldier killed in Pak firing along LoC

One soldier was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in border district of Rajouri in J&K on Monday. Many Pakistan army posts were damaged in the retaliatory firing by the Army said a senior Defence spokesman in Jammu