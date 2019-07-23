Three Hizbul Mujahideen men arrested in Srinagar

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that it has arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen from Srinagar city.

The three are alleged to have been involved in a number of militant attacks.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said, "Three OGW's of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested by police. Two of them were arrested from Soura and the third one was held from Barzalla area."

"These OGWs are motivated and inspired by active Hizbul militant, Junaid Sehrai. They had lobbed a grenade at Jammu bus stand in December last year and also shot a special police officer in Barzalla in Srinagar", the SSP said.

Junaid Sehrai is the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chief, Ashraf Sehrai. The Tehreek -e-Hurriyat was earlier headed by Syed Ali Geelani.