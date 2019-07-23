Home Nation

Two men burnt alive in Uttarakhand over 'minor dispute'

Following a complaint from the family members of the deceased, one of the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By IANS

DEHRADUN: In a grisly incident, two middle-aged men were allegedly burnt alive at Chorkandi village in Pabo block of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Rup Singh (45) and Dhiraj Singh (42) were recovered from the village where they were allegedly burnt by their friend over a minor dispute.

A police team has been sent from Srinagar area to investigate the matter. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was some minor dispute due to which the two men were burnt alive.

Following a complaint from the family members of the deceased, one person identified as Ajit Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand crime Uttarakhand crime cases
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp