Two men burnt alive in Uttarakhand over 'minor dispute'

By IANS

DEHRADUN: In a grisly incident, two middle-aged men were allegedly burnt alive at Chorkandi village in Pabo block of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Rup Singh (45) and Dhiraj Singh (42) were recovered from the village where they were allegedly burnt by their friend over a minor dispute.

A police team has been sent from Srinagar area to investigate the matter. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was some minor dispute due to which the two men were burnt alive.

Following a complaint from the family members of the deceased, one person identified as Ajit Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.