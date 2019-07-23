Home Nation

Two students held for kidnapping and thrashing junior colleague in Maharashtra

The main accused was angry with the boy over his friendship with a girl, who was earlier the former's friend but broke up with him sometime back.

By PTI

THANE: Two students of a college here in Maharashtra were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a junior colleague and beating him, police said on Tuesday.

The two accused, along with four of their friends, forcefully took the 16-year-old boy to an isolated place in an auto-rickshaw in Badlapur area on Monday night and thrashed him, an official at Badlapur police station said.

The main accused, Sonu Singh (19), was angry with the boy over his friendship with a girl, who was earlier the former's friend but broke up with him sometime back, he said. Based on a complaint filed by the boy, the police arrested Singh and one of his friends, the official said, adding that a search was on for the other accused.

Offences were registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and those pertaining to unlawful assembly and rioting, he said.

