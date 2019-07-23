Home Nation

UP woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq, forcing for Nikah Halala

According to the police, her husband used to harass her physically and abuse her.

SAHARANPUR: A woman named Rabiya Rao in her complaint with the District Magistrate (DM), Saharanpur, has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and forcing her to marry either his brother or his uncle. A case has been registered in this matter by the DM.

"I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek help in this matter. I even met the Chief Minister in Kanpur regarding my case but I am still struggling to get justice," Rabiya said.

"I got married in 2016 and my husband gave me triple talaq in 2017. Later, he forced me for Nikah Halala. I was forced to marry either his brother or his uncle. I think this was a planned conspiracy by my husband. Even after giving me a divorce, my husband used to maintain contact with me," Rabiya added.

Alok Pandey, DM informed that "We have registered an FIR in this matter and we have recorded Rabiya's statement under section 164. Rabiya's husband forced her to marry either his 50-year-old uncle or his 25-year-old brother."

According to the police, Rabiya's husband used to harass her physically and abuse her when she refused to marry his in-laws.

Rabiya has requested the authorities to take quick and stern action against her husband. She is fighting for every woman across the nation who is struggling to get justice just like her, told Rabiya.

