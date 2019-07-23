Home Nation

Will provide free legal aid to families of those killed in Sonbhadra: Bhim Army

Chief of the Dalit outfit, Chandrashekhar Azad, who managed to reach the Umbha village where the incident happened last week, met the families of those killed over control of land.

Published: 23rd July 2019

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SONBHADRA: The Bhim Army said on Tuesday that it will provide free legal aid to the families of 10 tribals who were killed in the Sonbhadra massacre in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said, "In order to ensure that the culprits of the massacre are punished, the Bhim Army will fight their cases."

Azad, who is also a lawyer himself, said he will be part of the panel of lawyers who will fight the case.

He asked local workers of his outfit to gather details about the affected families.

ALSO READ | More Sonbhadras waiting to happen? 1 lakh hectares in district illegally occupied

"I came in a motorcycle, as otherwise, the police would not have allowed me to reach the village," Chandrashekhar said in a video clip that went viral on social media.

"The affected families do not need to go to any lawyer, nor do they have to shell any money. You stay in your houses, you will be called, as and when needed," he said.

He added that the culprits will not be able to save themselves, and asked the UP government to provide them security.

Twenty-nine persons were also injured in the massacre.

