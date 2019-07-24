Asaduddin Owaisi blames Congress for UAPA, calls party worse than BJP when in power

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday blamed Congress for bringing the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, saying the party becomes big brother of muslims when it is in Opposition and bigger than BJP when it is in power.

Speaking on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Owasi said he has been victim of this act and that Congress would realise what they have done only if their leader spends several months in prison.

Dedicating his speech to what he called innocents who have suffered due to this law, Owasi said: "I blame Congress party for bringing this law.

They are the main culprits of bringing this law.

When they are in power they are bigger than BJP, when they lose power they become big brother of muslims."

Stating that this bill is against the rule of law, Owaisi said there should be no tolerance towards miscarriage of justice.

He said under this law India has created a world record in time period of police detention, as on the basis of suspicion one can be kept under police custody upto six months, while in United Kingdom it is just 28 days and in US it is two days.

