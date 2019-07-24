Vyapam scam: CBI asked to probe student’s death again

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a setback to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), a special court in Indore has rejected the closure report submitted by the premier investigation agency into the January 2012 death of an MBBS student—one the 24 Vyapam scam-related deaths that the agency was directed to probe by the Supreme Court in 2015.

In December 2017, the CBI had submitted a closure report in the case before the special CBI court in Indore, submitting that Namrata, a second-year MBBS student at MGM College in Indore, had committed suicide by jumping from a train.

However, as the deceased student’s father, Mehtab Singh, was not satisfied with the CBI findings, the court rejected the CBI’s closure report and directed the agency to re-investigate the January 2012 death.