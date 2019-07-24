Home Nation

Chandrayaan-2 to reach Moon by August 20: ISRO

As per the Mission plan, the first earthbound manoeuvre was carried out on today for 90 minutes from 1400 hrs to 1530 hrs to raise the orbit to 241.5 x 45,162 km.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2

India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after the July 22 launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday afternoon successfully raised Chandrayaan-2’s acutely elliptical orbit around the earth to 230 km (closest point to earth) by 45,162 km (farthest point from earth) in its first orbit-raising operation.

After four more such orbit-raising operations, ISRO is scheduled to enter the mission’s Moon orbiting phase on August 20 before landing near the Lunar south pole on September 7.

In the days to come, ISRO is scheduled to perform four more such earth orbit-raising operations, increasing the orbit to 233.2 km by 1,43, 953 km in its fourth operation on August 6 before sending the spacecraft hurtling towards the moon orbit, in what is called the Trans Lunar Insertion.

The GSLV MkIII M1 rocket launcher on July 22 afternoon released the spacecraft in an orbit of 170 km by 45,475 km around the earth.

These orbit-raising procedures are carried out for the spacecraft to gain the velocity and the momentum required to make it to the Moon, 3.84 lakh km away from the earth.

In simple terms, ISRO scientist explains that these earth orbits are akin to a slinger rotating his slingshot several times around his body to gain adequate momentum before releasing it at a high velocity to strike a target at a distance.

After every rotation, the slinger relaxes his hold for the slingshot to get slightly longer before beginning the next high-speed rotation, which is exactly what the ISRO does during earth orbit-raising operations.

IN PICTURES: For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon

During the orbit-raising operations, ISRO scientists fire the on-board propulsion system for the spacecraft to expand its orbit.

On Wednesday, ISRO scientists fired these thrusters onboard Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft for a period of 57 seconds to achieve a much higher perigee (the shortest distance from the earth during its elliptical orbit) of 230 km from its launch perigee of 170 km. However, the apogee (farthest distance from earth) was marginally reduced from 45,475 km to 45,162 km.

But in the next four orbit-raising operations, the apogee will be significantly increased in repeated succession.

In the early hours of July 26, ISRO is scheduled to increase Chandrayaan-2’s earth orbit to 262.9 km x 54,848 km; on July 29, to 281.6 km x 71,341 km; on August 2, to 262.1 km x 89,743 km; and on August 6, to 233.2 km x 1,43,953 km.

Trans Lunar insertion will be attempted on August 14 when the orbit will be increased to 278.4 km x 4,12,505 Km when the spacecraft will be released towards the moon orbit.

ORBIT-RAISING SCHEDULE

  • July 26, 2019, between 1 am and 2 am to 262.9 Km x 54,848 km

  • July 29, 2019, between 3 pm and 4 pm to 281.6 Km x 71,341 Km

  • August 2, 2019, between 2 pm and 3 pm to 262.1 Km x 89,743 Km

  • August 6, 2019 between 2pm and 3pm to 233.2 Km x 1,43,953 Km

  • Trans Lunar insertion will be attempted on August 14 at 03:00 - 04:00...278.4 km x 4,12,505 Km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission Sriharikota
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp