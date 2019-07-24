Home Nation

Congress discusses filing disqualification plea against rebel Goa MLAs who defected to BJP

Published: 24th July 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress in Goa on Wednesday discussed various options, including filing a disqualification petition in the high court, to take stringent action against the ten MLAs who had defected to the ruling BJP earlier this month, a party leader said.

The state Congress unit has also resolved to shut the door on the rebel legislators, including former Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, during a meeting.

After the cross-over, the Congress is now left with only five MLAs in the 40-member House.

"The meeting also decided to take a stringent possible action against the MLAs. It was resolved that they should not be taken back into the party in future," said Trajano D'Mello, In-charge of Goa Congress' communication cell.

He said all options are being explored including filing a disqualification petition in the high court against the MLAs.

He said some office-bearers of the state party unit have threatened to resign en-masse if the MLAs are taken back in future.

D'Mello further said that the issue of aligning with the like-minded parties was also discussed during the meeting.

"However, the office-bearers are of the view that such action should be permitted only on the floor of the House, to fight as united opposition," he added.

