Congress discusses filing disqualification plea against rebel Goa MLAs who defected to BJP
The state Congress unit has also resolved to shut the door on the rebel legislators, including former Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, during a meeting.
Published: 24th July 2019 11:38 PM | Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:38 PM
PANAJI: The Congress in Goa on Wednesday discussed various options, including filing a disqualification petition in the high court, to take stringent action against the ten MLAs who had defected to the ruling BJP earlier this month, a party leader said.
After the cross-over, the Congress is now left with only five MLAs in the 40-member House.
"The meeting also decided to take a stringent possible action against the MLAs. It was resolved that they should not be taken back into the party in future," said Trajano D'Mello, In-charge of Goa Congress' communication cell.
He said all options are being explored including filing a disqualification petition in the high court against the MLAs.
He said some office-bearers of the state party unit have threatened to resign en-masse if the MLAs are taken back in future.
D'Mello further said that the issue of aligning with the like-minded parties was also discussed during the meeting.
"However, the office-bearers are of the view that such action should be permitted only on the floor of the House, to fight as united opposition," he added.