Essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that provision in UAPA (amendment) bill to designate a person suspected to have terror links as terrorist is necessary to root out terror.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday defended amendments to an anti-terror law, saying it was essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists.

Responding to a debate on a bill which amends the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Lok Sabha, he also asserted that anti-terror laws would not be misused and it would be used only to root out terrorism.

He also said that provision in UAPA (amendment) bill to designate a person suspected to have terror links as terrorist is necessary to root out terror.

Hitting out at the Congress for opposing the amendment, he said if the UPA was correct in amending anti-terror laws in their tenure, then so is the NDA.

He said, in the name of ideology, some people promote urban Maoism and the government has no sensitivity towards them.

The government fights terrorism and it should not matter which party is in power, Shah said, referring to amendments made in anti-terror laws by successive governments.

TAGS
Amit Shah UAPA anti terror law Lok Sabha
