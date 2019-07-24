Facebook tip-off helps Kolkata cops foil man's suicide bid

By Online Desk

The Kolkata police with the help of social media giant Facebook successfully foiled a suicide bid by a Picnic Garden resident.

Facebook on Monday had sent a detailed email to the Kolkata police after the man posted a live video from the top of a flyover. This helped them locate him, TOI reported.

A married man who works at a private company, he has been battling mental health issues for a long time.

In 2016, when Facebook had launched their program to use artificial intelligence to locate anyone posting anything that hints at possible suicide, the Kolkata police reached out to them for collaboration.

"In this case, we received intimation around 10 pm through an email from Facebook, which read that one user had uploaded a video wherein he stated that he wanted to end his life," a special investigating officer told TOI.

Upon tracing his location, the police found his phone was being operated from Picnic Garden. The cyber cell then alerted the Kasba police station and officers rushed to the spot.

However, when the cops arrived at 1 am, the man was not at home and his mother was asked to call him. The moment the man received the call, police talked to him and coaxed him out of his decision.

The man finally returned at 3 am and revealed he was walking along the Lake Gardens rail tracks.

The police have arranged for the man to receive counselling.