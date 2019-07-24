Home Nation

HAL delivers Chetak helicopter ahead of schedule to Indian Navy

HAL entered into a contract with the Indian Navy in August 2017 for the supply of eight Chetak helicopters with the delivery schedule of first two in August 2019.

Published: 24th July 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of an Chetak Helicopter. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Wednesday that it has delivered a Chetak helicopter ahead of schedule to the Indian Navy.

HAL entered into a contract with the Indian Navy in August 2017 for the supply of eight Chetak helicopters with the delivery schedule of first two in August 2019 and the balance in August 2020.

HAL has been producing the Chetak helicopters for last five decades under license from Eurocopter, France (now Airbushelicopters).

The first Chetak helicopter to the Indian navy was delivered way back in February 1966, the company said in a release.

These helicopters are used by the Navy for communication duties (Passenger transport), Cargo and material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, areal survey and patrolling, emergency medical services, electronic news gathering, anti-hijacking, offshore operation and under-slung operation, it said.

"These helicopters are fitted with latest communication and navigation systems developed by HAL and the company is committed to provide continuous support to the Chetek fleet," HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

HAL has so far produced more than 350 Chetakhelicopters and delivered around 80 to the Indian Navy.

Presently, 51 helicopters are flying with the Navy and the serviceability has always remained high, HAL said.

The company is supporting the Navy for periodical servicing of these helicopters, clearance of spares, a deputation of teams for defect rectification and any other requirement for maintainability of these helicopters.

