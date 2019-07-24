Home Nation

Kashmir parties hail Trump offer of mediation

Mainstream parties as well as separatist in Kashmir welcomed US president Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. | AP

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Mainstream parties as well as separatist in Kashmir welcomed US president Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah congratulated PM Narendra Modi for ‘seeking the intervention of Trump’. “It is indeed a welcome step to see the PM make sincere efforts to resolve the issue.

Any mediation in conflict resolution is not a new approach; it is one of the traditional means of diplomacy that affords the two conflict ridden countries reach to a suitable solution,” Abdullah said.PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Even though USA doesn’t hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.”

“Dialogue and Diplomacy, not warmongering, the only means which can deliver some respite to the people of subcontinent engulfed in raging fires of hatred,” her party said.The J&K Peoples Movement of IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, while welcoming Trump’s offer, said the US Presidents’ remarks have brought out the stark reality that India and Pakistan have failed to resolve long-pending issues. “The gun culture and erosion of sufi culture and ethos of Kashmir is an outcome of failures of both the neighbouring countries,” the party said.

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also welcomed Trump’s offer saying, “People of Kashmir, being the most affected party in the conflict, have always strongly advocated resolution through dialogue at all levels.” The J&K Liberation Front, banned by the Centre a few months back, also welcomed Trump’s offer.

