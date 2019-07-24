Home Nation

Kaziranga records 204 animal deaths in floods

According to official sources, 18 rhinos and an elephant were among the animals which died. Most of the deaths were that of deer.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:00 PM

rhinos, kaziranga

Rhinos in Kaziranga National Park. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park has lost 204 of its animals in the floods in Assam.

According to official sources, 18 rhinos and an elephant were among the animals which died. Most of the deaths were that of deer. A number of them had died after coming under the wheels of moving vehicles on a national highway that passes through the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Meanwhile, two more persons died in the floods in the past 24 hours which took the death toll to 69. Two others were killed in landslides.

Over 28 lakh people have still remained affected in 19 districts. Over one lakh of them have been lodged in relief camps.

Not just the floods, people are also being battered by an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE). Official sources said four more people died of the disease on Tuesday which took the death toll to 114.

