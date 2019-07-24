Home Nation

'Lynching of Muslims, Dalits must end': Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, 47 others write to PM Modi

In the letter dated July 23, the celebrities have said that 'exemplary punishment' should be meted out 'swiftly and surely' in such cases.

Published: 24th July 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

(From left to right ) Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Manirathnam

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  There is “no democracy without dissent”, a group of 49 intellectuals have, said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over the increasing incidents of lynchings and the suppression of criticism. “Dear Prime Minister... The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately. We were shocked to learn from the NCRB reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions,” said the letter.

They also regretted that “Jai Shri Ram” has been reduced to a “provocative war cry” and many lynchings take place in its name. Stressing that such incidents should be stopped immediately, the letter said, “You have criticised such lynchings in Parliament Mr Prime Minister, but that is not enough! What action has actually been taken against the perpetrators?”

The signatories include historian Ramchandra Guha, film personalities like Aparna Sen, Shyam Benegal, Soumitro Chatterjee, Revathy, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam, vocalist Shubha Mudgal, social activist Binayak Sen, sociologist Ashis Nandy and author Amit Chaudhury, among others. Underscoring the importance of dissent, the letter said “criticising the ruling party does not imply criticising the nation”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shyam Benegal Anurag Kashyap PM Modi mob lynching
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Parthasarathy S
    Aren't these guys supposed to take up law and order problem with the respective state governments.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp