Mehbooba Mufti condemns fall of Karnataka coalition, Omar Abdullah unmoved

Omar Abdullah said it's hardly the death of democracy as, like all post-poll coalitions, this was also an opportunistic alliance born out of a fractured mandate.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Reacting to the collapse of Congress-JDS government in Karnataka after losing the confidence motion in the Assembly, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said it was a black day for democracy as a country, that takes pride in being the world's largest democracy, watched an elected government crumble.

However, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said it's hardly the death of democracy as, like all post-poll coalitions, this was also an opportunistic alliance born out of a fractured mandate.

ALSO READ | Black chapter in history of democracy: Mayawati on Karnataka political situation

''After all the money paid for lavish trips to influence Karnataka lawmakers in Mumbai, what could make the HD Kumaraswamy-led Cong-JD(S) govt collapse? It's a black day for democracy when a country that takes pride in being the world's largest democracy watches an elected govt crumble," Ms Mehbooba, who is the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

''It's hardly the death of democracy as like all post-poll coalitions this one was also an opportunistic alliance born out of a fractured mandate.

It will give birth to another opportunistic government born out of resort/hotel stays & private jet flights,'' Mr Abdullah tweeted.

The Karnataka government of HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday collapsed after the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister was defeated in the state Assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure.

 

