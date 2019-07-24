Home Nation

Naxal violence down by 43 per cent in last five years

MoS Kishan Reddy said that government policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and shrinkage in geographical spread of Left Wing Extremism.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Naxal violence has come down by 43 per cent in the last five years in comparison to the five-year period before that, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Reddy said the steadfast government policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and shrinkage in geographical spread of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) .

As a result, LWE-related violence was reported in only 60 districts in 2018, he said.

"Of these, only 10 districts account for 2/3rd of LWE violence. The LWE-related incidents of violence between April 2014 to May 2019 have been 43 per cent lesser when comparing with the preceding five-year period," he said.

The National Policy and Action Plan, approved in 2015 to address LWE, envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, the minister said.

Reddy also said the government has approved a special central assistance for most LWE-affected districts with an annual outlay of Rs 1,000 crore to fill the critical gaps in public infrastructure and services.

TAGS
Naxal violence Kishan Reddy Maoist Naxalite
