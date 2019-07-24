'No such letter exists': MP minister debunks Shivraj Chouhan's claims on Vyapam scam

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four years after then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that an anonymous letter had taken the lid off the multi-crore Vyapam scam in 2013, the Kamal Nath government has made it clear that no such letter exists with the government or state police.

Pratap Grewal, the Congress MLA from Sardarpur seat of Dhar district had asked during the ongoing session of Vidhan Sabha about the existence of any such letter as mentioned by Chauhan in July 2014.

“Will the home minister confirm that the police intelligence section received any anonymous letter on June 20, 2013, regarding possible fraud in the 2013 MP Pre Medical Test exam. Whether the department had informed then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the letter or not. If yes, then is the letter still in the possession of the MP police STF or the CBI,” questioned the Congress MLA.

The home minister’s written reply to his party legislator’s query was in the negative. The home minister Bala Bachchan in the written reply said no such letter exists anywhere with the state government or police.

Importantly, then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had mentioned in the Vidhan Sabha in July 2014 about an anonymous letter having alerted the government and police about the PMT fraud, which ultimately led to the busting of the MPPMT fraud in July 2013 – which was the first case of the multi-layered and multi-crore Vyapam scam.

In June 2014, then home minister Umashankar Gupta too had said that the Indore Police Crime Branch had got the credible information about the fraud through an anonymous letter, which helped in exposing the entire scam.