Rajya Sabha bids farewell to five members

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on July 24 bid farewell to five of its members from Tamil Nadu who have completed six years of their term, with one of them, V. Maitreyan, breaking down while giving his farewell speech.

The five retiring on July 24 are Maitreyan, D. Raja, K.R. Arjunan, R. Lakshmanan and T. Rathinavel. While Raja is from the CPI, all others are from AIADMK.

House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the contributions of the existing members in the law-making process and public service.

Senior leaders noted that they will miss the presence of the five, especially Raja. There were lighter moments too.

During his farewell speech, Maitreyan broke down. "After a long stint of 14 and a half years, this marks my sunset years."