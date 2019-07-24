Home Nation

Russia has conveyed it was unable to find documents on Netaji: Central government

The Indian government, in several requests since 2014, sought documents or material relating to Netaji, which may be in the custody of the Russian side.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has made several requests to Russia since 2014 seeking information on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, but Moscow has conveyed that it was unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to the Indian leader, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India sought information on Netaji such as whether he was in Russia anytime before or after August 1945 and whether he escaped to Russia in August 1945 or thereafter as reported by some researchers.

"In its response, the Russian government has conveyed that they were unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to Netaji and even after additional investigations made based on request from the Indian side, they could not find any documents giving more information on the subject," Muraleedharan said.

Bose founded Indian National Army, commonly known as Azad Hind Fauj, in 1942 to fight British with the support of Japanese forces.

Netaji is believed to have died in an air crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945.

