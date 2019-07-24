Home Nation

Sops rain as Maharashtra government announces own cooking gas scheme, pay hike for municipal staff

The first phase of Marathwada Water Grid Project worth `4,293 crore, seeks to develop a  piped network for drinking water in the drought-hit region across eight districts.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  It rained sops in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections as the state cabinet on Tuesday took a dozen major decisions worth Rs 20,000 crore, ranging from new metro lines to initiation of a new cooking gas scheme and a Marathwada water grid to serve parched constituencies, besides a good pay hike for the municipal staff. 

The first phase of Marathwada Water Grid Project worth Rs 4,293 crore, seeks to develop a  piped network for drinking water in the drought-hit region across eight districts. The first phase would be implemented in Aurangabad and Jalna districts. Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the cabinet also decided that all employees of local self-government bodies too shall receive benefits of the Seventh Pay commission.
“The decision would mean an additional annual burden of Rs 409 crore and it would involve payouts of arrears of five years in instalments,” he said.

With the aim to enroll 41 lakh new beneficiaries, Maharashtra also launched its own scheme to provide domestic gas connection to families which don’t fulfill the criteria for union government’s Ujjwala scheme. A `100-crore allocation was made for implementation of this scheme in 14 districts. The state will contribute `3,448 for every new LPG connection.

The Cabinet also approved implementation of three Metro railway routes with a whopping `4,032 crore for the 20-km long Mumbai metro route from Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk in Mira Road. The 12-km metro route 11 from Wadala-CSMT would cost Rs 6,135 crore and the 9-km Kalyan-Taloja route no. 12 would cost Rs 5,865 crore, Mungantiwar said.

In yet another related decision, the cabinet decided to pay the government’s share for Hinjewadi-Shivajiagar Metro viability gap funding through transfer of government land to the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority. The cabinet also decided to set up a separate police commissionerate for Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar belts, which has seen a surge in population.

Maratha organisations to contest Assembly polls
The Maratha community has decided to field its candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Leaders of Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha announced this at a press conference in Mumbai. In Aurangabad, Maratha organisations on Monday night installed a statue of Kakasaheb Shinde at a bridge on the Godavari river. Shinde had jumped into the river for a Maratha quota last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp