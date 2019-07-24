Home Nation

TMC delegation meets PM Modi, demands steps to rename West Bengal as 'Bangla'

The 12-member delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandopadhyay requested the prime minister to bring in a legislation to amend the name of West Bengal to "Bangla".

Published: 24th July 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R)

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi(R). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Trinamool Congress lawmakers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, urging him to take steps to change the name of West Bengal, a demand for which has been pending with the Centre.

The 12-member delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandopadhyay requested the prime minister to bring in a legislation to amend the name of West Bengal to "Bangla".

They also submitted all the letters written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Centre over the renaming of the state.

The delegation also raised the issue of disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings or PSUs with the prime minister.

Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also raised the renaming issue during the zero hour on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | No proposal to amend Constitution to change name of West Bengal, Centre informs Rajya Sabha 

He said that "no geographical territory ever existed officially to be known as East Bengal".

"The word Bangla or the territory called Bangla is believed to have been derived from Banga, a Dravidian tribe that settled in the region 1000 BCE," he added.

In July 2018, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution recommending that the state should be renamed as "Bangla".

The Home Ministry which is the arbitrator in the issue has not taken any step so far in accepting the assembly's demand.

Ray pointed out that after the Partition in 1947, following the award passed by the boundary commission, commonly known as Radcliffe Commission, the eastern districts of Bengal became east Pakistan which later became an independent country of Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress PM Modi Bangla Sudip Bandopadhyay
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp