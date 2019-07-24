Home Nation

Tri-services to hold space warfare exercise this month

It was only in June that the government gave the go-ahead for a new agency to develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies in order to enhance India’s capabilities to fight wars in space. 

Published: 24th July 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-satellite ballistic missile being launched from Dr APJ Kalam Island, Odisha on March 27 (File Photo | PTI) | Image used for representaitonal purpose only

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Integrated Defence Headquarters (IDH) is to host a first-of-its-kind space warfare exercise on July 25 and 26 in Delhi as India takes another step to safeguard its space assets and prepares for potential wars in space. The exercise will bring together representatives from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), academia, various domain experts and representatives from the three services- Army, Navy and Air Force. 

It was only in June that the government gave the go-ahead for a new agency to develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies in order to enhance India’s capabilities to fight wars in space. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the setting up of the new agency, called the Defence Space Research Agency. As per defence ministry sources, this agency has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies.

The new agency is to support the tri-services (Army, Navy and Air Force) monitored Defence Space Agency, which was created to help the country fight wars in space. It is likely to command all space assets, including A-SAT capability.

India had in March successfully carried out an anti-satellite (A-SAT) test, which demonstrated its capability to shoot down satellites in space. India has had a Military Space Cell since 2008. It is a tri-service organisation under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
space warfare
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp