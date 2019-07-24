Home Nation

WATCH| AIADMK's Maitreyan evokes Jayalalithaa, breaks down during farewell speech in Rajya Sabha

The AIADMK MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Jaitley.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK MP V Maitreyan during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Remembering late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, outgoing AIADMK MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday broke down during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.

"At this juncture I place on record deep sense of gratitude towards my beloved leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) for having immense faith in me & sending me to this House for 3 terms. She gave me the honour of being the only member from AIADMK to have been given membership to Rajya Sabha for three terms. My unalloyed loyalty to her will always be there," Maitreyan said in fumbled voice.

The AIADMK MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Jaitley.

"I would like to express my thanks to one person who has guided me throughout in this house and considered me as his brother Shri Aruj Jaitely. I wish he has a speedy recovery from his illness and guide others also in future," he said.

"I cannot forget my longtime friend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom I know since 90s and I had been a loyal emissary between him and Madam. I sincerely thank him for personal affection for me," Maitreyan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Maitreyan Farewell speech jayalalithaa
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp