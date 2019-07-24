Home Nation

Woman kills self after abuse over land row in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place in front of a woman Patwari Deepika Bagri, who had gone to survey government land. Seeing the brawl, she reported the matter to the state police.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A 45-year-old Dalit woman, Radha Ahirwar, allegedly set herself ablaze after a brawl with the sons of a powerful Brahmin farmer after a dispute over land in Ginjara village in Madhya Pradesh.The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday, after which her family rushed her to the Satna district hospital, but she succumbed after suffering 90% burns on Tuesday at 3 am.

Initially, the family alleged that the three sons of the farmer — Sulakshan Updhyaya, Manoj Upadhyaya and Anand Upadhyaya — had poured kerosene and set Radha ablaze. Police probe, based on the statements of the deceased’s children, revealed that Radha, who was upset with the abusive behaviour, doused herself in kerosene and set herself ablaze. 

“A case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of IPC has been registered against the three. The three accused have also been booked under provisions of Prevention of Atrocities to SC/ST Act, but are yet to be arrested,” Satna district police superintendent Riyaz Iqbal said.

Despite the Nagod police station, being just 4 km away, the policemen allegedly reached the village 16 hours later, on Tuesday afternoon."We've called for report on delay in police action in the matter," said Riyaz Iqbal.  

