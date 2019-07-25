30 illegal immigrants from Assam deported to Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Thirty illegal immigrants were deported to Bangladesh from Assam on Thursday.
Official sources said the deportation took place through the Kalibari Ghat border check post in southern Assam’s Karimganj district.
Following deportation, the immigrants were received by Bangladeshi authorities in Sylhet district of the country. The office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati helped in pursuing deportation.
With these, 124 self-proclaimed Bangladeshi nationals had been deported over the past few years.
Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Manabendra Debroy, told this newspaper that the immigrants had no complaints against anyone.
“They had not raised any objections prior to their deportation,” he added.
The immigrants, including three women, had infiltrated over a period of time in the past five years. Following their arrest in ten districts of Assam, they were lodged in the detention camps of Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Silchar, Tezpur and Jorhat.
Last year, the then Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, Kazi Muntashir Murshid, had visited some detention camps and collected data on the immigrants for their repatriation as per protocol.
