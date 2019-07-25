Home Nation

A pucca house is not in my fate, says Kargil war hero

At 60, Surindra alias Shivam Singh, still recalls the operation in Batalik sector with pride.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At 60, Surindra alias Shivam Singh, still recalls the operation in Batalik sector with pride. “There were 12 militants hiding in the trenches and they were so close that we could hear their conversations,” said Singh. “I kept firing and in between we would throw grenades at the enemy position. We were able to avoid ambushes and drive them out.” 

However, in the gun battle, several splinters injured his arm, some of which are still lodged in his hand. “Despite four to five hits on my right elbow, I continued fighting for three days,” Singh said.“Now, I am not able to pick anything heavy with this hand. One vein has got strained due to a splinter and has left one of my fingers ineffective,” he said.

He resides in a room built with a roof of asbestos at Chandi village in Vaishali district of Bihar. “The pucca house does not seem to be in my nasib (fate) in this life. I have no fixed job post retirement,” he said, adding that no help was given to him from the state government or others. The single honour he got was a civic reception at Hajipur. “Then, Rabri Devi as CM had announced to honour us with gold medals and by other means of assistance which have also not been met.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kargil War hero Shivam Singh pucca house 20 Years Since Kargil
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp