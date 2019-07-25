Home Nation

'All this shows who you are': UP cop harasses girl who filed eve-teasing complaint, Priyanka shares video

Instead of paying heed to the girl, the policeman tried to shame her, telling her she was 'fashionable' and 'inviting trouble'.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

An Uttar Pradesh police officer shamed a girl who came to the station to file an eve-teasing complaint, for wearing ornaments. (Video screengrab)

An Uttar Pradesh police officer shamed a girl who came to the station to file an eve-teasing complaint, for wearing ornaments. (Video screengrab)

By ANI

KANPUR (Uttar Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh police officer humiliated a girl who had approached the police to file a molestation complaint.

The incident took place when the victim along with her parents went to file an eve-teasing complaint at Nazirabad police station in Kanpur.

In a video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, the police officer can be heard shaming the victim for wearing ornaments while going out. The official also blamed the girl's parents for not keeping an eye on their daughter and allowing her to go out of the house with jewellery.

The girl complained that she was teased by three men on a street while she had gone to fetch water from a nearby hand pump. Not paying much heed to the girl, the police officer told the girl she was 'fashionable' and 'inviting trouble'.

"Why are you wearing all these rings, bangles and locket? All this itself shows what you are," he said.

Hours after the video of the incident went viral, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the rising crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

READ HERE | Uttar Pradesh police tweets stats to Priyanka Gandhi after her post on rising crime in state

"This is the kind of behaviour a girl faced from the police when she went to file a report about an incident of eve-teasing. On one hand, the crime against women in Uttar Pradesh is not decreasing, and on the other hand, the protector of the constitution is behaving like this with the woman. The first step to providing justice to women is to listen to them," she tweeted in Hindi.

This is not the first time Priyanka has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over a spurt in the crime rate.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had tweeted that criminals are "roaming freely" in the state.

"In Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming freely and doing whatever they want. Criminal incidents are taking place one after the other. However, its BJP government has turned deaf. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" she had tweeted along with a collage of news reports highlighting various incidents of crime in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Priyanka Gandhi Nazirabad police Eve teasing moral policing
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp