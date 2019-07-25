Congress veteran Karan Singh dismayed with party president issue

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Veteran Congress leader and Karan Singh has expressed his displeasure over the party not naming an interim president after Rahul Gandh following party’s debacle in the parliamentary polls. Singh said a vacuum in leadership at this stage when several state elections are round the corner, is a sure-shot recipe for disaster.Singh favoured comprehensive restructuring of the party office bearers and phasing out leaders who rendered valuable services to the party in the past but are unable now to do so in face of present challenges.

“The resurrection and regeneration of Congress is important not only for the grand old party itself but in the broader national interest,” said Singh.He said Congress alone can provide a national level opposition to BJP juggernaut without “which we will be left only with a few regional parties, thus moving into virtually a one party dominated situation”.

Singh, who is son of last Maharaja of J&K Hari Singh and former union minister, questioned his party for not naming an interim president after Rahul Gandhi resigned as president. “There was no reason for the Working Committee to have taken so long to come up with a new leadership structure.

I have suggested that in addition to an Interim President until the AICC elects a regular one, we should have four Zonal Vice-Presidents,” he said adding, “This will enable a broader spectrum of leaders from around the country, including younger people, to take over the party reins”. He also favoured phasing out those leaders, who can’t face present challenges.