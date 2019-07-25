Home Nation

Congress veteran Karan Singh dismayed with party president issue

Veteran Congress leader and Karan Singh has expressed his displeasure over the party not naming an interim president after Rahul Gandh following party’s debacle in the parliamentary polls. 

Published: 25th July 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Veteran Congress leader and Karan Singh has expressed his displeasure over the party not naming an interim president after Rahul Gandh following party’s debacle in the parliamentary polls. Singh said a vacuum in leadership at this stage when several state elections are round the corner, is a sure-shot recipe for disaster.Singh favoured comprehensive restructuring of the party office bearers and phasing out leaders who rendered valuable services to the party in the past but are unable now to do so in face of present challenges.

“The resurrection and regeneration of Congress is important not only for the grand old party itself but in the broader national interest,” said Singh.He said Congress alone can provide a national level opposition to BJP juggernaut without “which we will be left only with a few regional parties, thus moving into virtually a one party dominated situation”. 

Singh, who is son of last Maharaja of J&K Hari Singh and former union minister, questioned his party for not naming an interim president after Rahul Gandhi resigned as president. “There was no reason for the Working Committee to have taken so long to come up with a new leadership structure.

I have suggested that in addition to an Interim President until the AICC elects a regular one, we should have four Zonal Vice-Presidents,” he said adding, “This will enable a broader spectrum of leaders from around the country, including younger people, to take over the party reins”. He also favoured phasing out those leaders, who can’t face present challenges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress leader karan singh
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp