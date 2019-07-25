Home Nation

Five-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The 20-year-old accused picked up the minor from outside her home and brought her to his residence in Sujru village, where he raped her.

Published: 25th July 2019

Minor Rape

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. They said the 20-year-old man picked up the minor from outside her home and brought her to his residence in Sujru village, where he raped her on Wednesday evening.

The girl's family reached the man's residence after hearing her cry, but the accused had fled, they added. A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter. In another incident in the village, police said, a 15-year-old Dalit girl has alleged that four men entered her home and tried to rape her when her father was not at their residence.

The four men fled from there when she raised an alarm, they added. The incident happened on Wednesday evening and the accused have been absconding since. Police said they are searching for them after receiving a complaint from the girl's family.

