Home Nation

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt moves HC against conviction in custodial death case

During a brief hearing, a division bench of Justices Harsha Devani and V B Mayani admitted Bhatt's appeal against his conviction and posted the matter for further hearing on August 20.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court in a 29-year-old custodial death case last month, on Thursday moved the Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction.

During a brief hearing, a division bench of Justices Harsha Devani and V B Mayani admitted Bhatt's appeal against his conviction and posted the matter for further hearing on August 20, when the court would also decide on his regular bail plea in another case.

Bhatt, dismissed from service in 2015, is behind bars since September last year after his arrest in a case of falsely implicating a man for alleged possession of drugs.

Notably, Bhatt had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the alleged role of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 post-Godhra riots in the state.

Last month, a sessions court in Jamnagar sentenced Bhatt to life imprisonment in the custodial death case dating back to 1990 when he was posted as additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar district.

The court had convicted Bhatt and police constable Pravinsinh Zala under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and sentenced them to life in jail.

The court had also convicted five other junior policemen in the case and sentenced them to two years in prison.

ALSO READ | Malayalees’ backing, a major source of strength: Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife

On October 30, 1990, Bhatt, then additional SP of Jamnagar, had detained around 150 people following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town after a 'bandh' called against the halting of veteran BJP leader L K Advani's 'rathyatra' undertaken for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

One of those arrested, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after his release from police custody.

Vaishnani's brother later lodged an FIR against Bhatt and six other police officials, accusing them of torturing his sibling in detention, leading to his death.

The case against Bhatt remained pending for years as the state government did not give its nod for prosecuting him at that time.

The government eventually gave permission for the prosecution of Bhatt and others in the case.

On September 5, 2018, Bhatt was arrested in connection with the 23-year-old case of falsely implicating a man for alleged possession of drugs.

The case is at trial stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjiv Bhatt Gujarat High Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp