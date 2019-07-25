Home Nation

Issues plaguing judiciary a matter of concern, not Collegium: SC

The apex court expressed anguish that judicial officers in places away from the national capital have to work in difficult conditions.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is not the functioning of the Collegium, which recommends appointment of judges for higher courts, but lack of adequate infrastructure and huge vacancies of judicial officers in subordinate courts that is a matter of concern for the judiciary, the Supreme Court said Thursday.

Deliberating on the issue of dealing with a sharp rise in the number of child rape cases, the apex court expressed anguish that judicial officers in places away from the national capital have to work in difficult conditions.

"What are the ground realities in states like Tripura, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh? In states like Madhya Pradesh, they still believe in putting curtains in the court between the accused and the victim," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said that courtrooms in Delhi district courts like in Saket cannot be compared with those in other parts of the country.

"You may have vulnerable witness room in Saket court here but we are talking about states where we do not have these facilities. We have places where a magistrate sits in a 4 by 4 room. We have seen this and this is the reality of courts," the bench said.

There are 5,000 vacancies of judicial officers in the country and the legislature comes out with one law after another, the bench said, adding there is a "pumping" of cases on the same judge and various law contemplates that matters should be decided within six months or one year.

"Nobody is looking at the judicial infrastructure," the bench said, adding that "these are the issues concerning the judiciary and not the collegium of the Supreme Court".

"We have lost the track," the bench said.

The bench spoke a line referring to the Collegium as in recent years there has been a lot of criticism over the appointment of judges for the apex court and high courts through the Collegium system in which five and three senior-most judges of the top court recommend the name for the appointment of judges for higher judiciary.

The apex court said that Delhi district courts have the best of facilities but in places like in north-east and Odisha, the same facilities are not available and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are being tried by putting curtains to follow the law which requires that the victim should not be exposed to the accused while recording of his or her statements during the trial.

"In Delhi, you have the best facility. In other parts of the country, like in north-east states, you have a curtain in the court to make separation. This is mockery of justice. We need to have requisite infrastructure for courts," the bench said.

"States cannot do all these things on its own and we will ensure that the Central government provide all facilities," the bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the case titled 'Alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents', came out with his report on the reasons behind the delay in investigation, prosecution and trial in cases under the POCSO.

His report dealt with stages relating to registration of cases under the POCSO Act, its investigation and trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Supreme Court Collegium
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp