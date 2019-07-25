Home Nation

J&K Governor orders removal of munsiff accused of causing loss to state exchequer

Shri Javed Ahmad Naik was accused of causing loss to the state exchequer by charging insufficient stamp duty.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered the removal of a munsiff, accused of causing loss to the state exchequer by charging insufficient stamp duty, from service on the recommendation of the state high court.

"The governor, after having considered and accepted the recommendation of the Hon'ble High Court is pleased to order the removal of Shri Javed Ahmad Naik, munsiff, from services with immediate effect," an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday read.

A full court of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, after considering Naik's response to the charges against him, had recommended to the governor removal of the munsiff from service. Naik, placed under suspension in 2013, was accused of charging insufficient stamp duty, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir munsiff Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir Governor J and K munsiff removal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp