Karnataka BJP delegation in New Delhi, says will take guidance of central party for government formation

Published: 25th July 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Arvind Limbavali (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Karnataka BJP delegation comprising of Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and other leaders reached Delhi on Thursday.

The delegation will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day and is expected to discuss the future course of action to form the government in Karnataka.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka lost the trust vote on July 23.

"Regarding the political scenario, what is happening and everything, we want to discuss with our national president Amit Shah Ji. For that we came here," BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said.

"You know the situation of Karnataka. The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority and they have given the resignation. We are meeting the BJP leaders to take the readers. We will take their advice on how to go further. Regarding that, our delegation is here," another BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said.

Asked if the BJP is waiting because no decision has been taken on the resignation of rebel MLAs, he said, "That is not the issue. Maybe, one of the issues. We need to take the guidance of the central party. We will take the guidance of all the senior leaders." 

