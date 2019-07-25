Northeast gets railways boost 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, as part of the Centre’s Act East Policy has approved a total of 20 projects in Assam and North Eastern region. The various projects are in different stages of planning and execution, according to officials. According to officials, the total cost of the projects will be undertaken at an approximate cost of Rs 68,000 crore. The projects include laying of 14 new lines, doubling of six lines covering a total length of over 1700 kilometres.

“The government had promised bringing railway lines to the north east. There are some children in this part of the country who have not even seen how a train looks like. Our aim is to complete the work in the north eastern states at the earliest to let the residents of the region enjoy the benefit of the railways,” an official said.

Extensive works have also been taken up in Haryana including laying of seven new lines and two doubling of tracks covering over 1000 kilometres at an approximate cost of over Rs 1000 crore. RPF training centre shifted to NashikThe Railway Protection Force (RPF) training centre in Chinkhill in Maharashtra has been shifted to Nashik Road due to the dilapidated conditions of the existing facility.