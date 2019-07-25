Home Nation

Panic in some Assam districts as Bhutan releases dam water

Bhutan has started releasing excess water from the Kurichhu hydropower plant in Gyelpozhing at regular intervals, starting from the wee hours of Thursday.

Published: 25th July 2019

A woman carries her belongings from a flood affected area to a safer place, following heavy monsoon rain in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday | Pti

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in some districts of Assam has suddenly turned worse following heavy rains on Thursday,

Adding to the state's woes, Bhutan has started releasing excess water from the Kurichhu hydropower plant in Gyelpozhing at regular intervals, starting from the wee hours of Thursday. This made the authorities, particularly in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts, to issue a high alert. 

Authorities advised people living on the banks of Beki and Pahumara rivers to move to higher grounds or to safer locations. They used loudspeakers to sound the alert on Wednesday evening.

It was learnt that hundreds of families have shifted to safer locations along with their livestock.

Lower Assam districts were faced with an emergency-like situation after the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited of Bhutan shared information on the release of water from the 55-metre tall dam. 

In Barpeta district, a government-run hospital was submerged by floodwaters, forcing the authorities to shift the patients elsewhere.

All wards of Pathsala town in the district have been affected as the flood water inundated almost all roads and residential areas. Educational institutes in the affected areas have remained shut.

Meanwhile, one person died in the deluge in Dhubri district on Thursday which took the death toll to 74. Two others were killed in landslides.

According to official sources, 34,92,734 people from 2,753 villages of 18 districts are still affected. Altogether, 935 relief camps are operational where 1,95,159 people are taking shelter.

