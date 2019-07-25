Home Nation

Printing press owner booked, official suspended over Nirbhaya rape convict's photo on election hoarding

The printing press and the officers concerned of the Election Department did not check whose photo was printed on it, officials said.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The owner of a printing press was booked and an official of the Hoshiarpur District Election Office (DEO) suspended on Thursday for putting the picture of a 2012 Delhi gang-rape convict on a hoarding which encouraged people to vote, officials said.

Departmental action was initiated against Rajan Monga, incharge of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), an official spokesman said.

Karnail Singh, an election tehsildar, was suspended and Tajinder Singh of Anand Signways Printing Press booked for putting the picture on the hoarding, an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Isha Kalia on Wednesday said that she had handed over the investigation to Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan after the matter was brought to her notice.

The Punjab State Election Commission also had recommended police action against the printing press owner after the picture of Mukesh Singh featured on the flex hoarding.

The printing press and the officers concerned of the Election Department did not check whose photo was printed on it, officials said.

On Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the Election Commission over the hoarding.

The EC had then sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Punjab.

On December 16, 2012, six men assaulted and raped a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in Delhi and a fortnight later, she did in a Singapore hospital.

The victim's mother had apprised DCW chief Swati Maliwal of the matter, saying a picture was being circulated on social media wherein Mukhesh Singh's photograph was displayed on official hoardings in Punjab.

Terming it the attack "most brutal, barbaric and diabolical", the Supreme Court in 2017, upheld the death sentence for four men convicted of the savage rape and murder of the young woman who came to be known by an outraged nation as "Nirbhaya", the fearless.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here, while a minor, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board.

He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi gang rape Nirbhaya gang rape rape
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp