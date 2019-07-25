Home Nation

Sachin Ahir joining Shiv Sena won't have impact on Maharashtra polls, says NCP

Ahir, who was a minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government in the state, joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

NCP-turned-Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir

NCP-turned-Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir (Photo| Facebook/ Sachin Ahir)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Those who lack the spunk to fight an election on their own are deserting the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the NCP said on Thursday after its Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

The NCP asserted Ahir's decision to join the Sena will not affect the Sharad Pawar-led party's poll prospects.

Ahir, who was a minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government in the state, joined the Shiv Sena here on Thursday in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Reacting to the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "His joining the Shiv Sena will have no bearing on our party's poll prospects.

"Those who are leaving the party are the ones who lack spunk and strength to fight polls on their own. They have surrendered to the ruling party to remain afloat in politics," Malik told PTI over the phone, without naming Ahir.

He said the NCP has alternatives available and will fight the Assembly polls, due in September-October, with "full might".

Hitting out at Ahir, Malik claimed he did not do any justice to his role as NCP's Mumbai unit chief over the past five years.

"Those who are alive, swim against the current. Those who are dead are washed away. Comrades, if you are alive, it is important to be seen as one. Jai Hind, Jai Rashtravad," Malik said in a tweet.

Later, addressing a meeting of party workers, Malik attacked Ahir over his statement that he was "pained" to leave the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"The one who did not realise Pawar Saheb's dream, would he be able to realise the dream of (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray? He (Ahir) has gone there (in the Shiv Sena) to realise his own dream," Malik said.

He also said the party will take out a "huge" rally on August 9 to show its strength.

Hemant Takle, another NCP leader who addressed the meeting, said the party will stand behind whosoever is appointed the Mumbai unit head by Pawar.

"Let's show place to the one who has shown ingratitude in pursuit of self-interest," Takle added.

Meanwhile, NCP workers "celebrated" Ahir's decision to quit the party by bursting firecrackers outside the party office here.

"Ahir quitting the party is a good riddance for the party in Mumbai," a party worker said, requesting not to be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Ahir Shiv Sena NCP Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp