1.68 kg jewellery, 60 coins removed from 22-year-old woman’s stomach

KOLKATA: Jewellery weighing 1.68 kg, 60 coins and a wrist watch were removed surgically by doctors from the stomach of a woman at a government hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday.
At the state-run Rampurhat Hospital, a team of doctors carried out the surgery that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes for saving the life of Runi Khatun, 22, who is mentally unsound.
Sharmila Moulik, deputy superintendent of the hospital, said Khatun was referred to a psychiatrist.
The resident of Margram in Rampurhat sub-division was admitted to the government hospital a week ago when she complained of stomach pain and nausea.
After radiological tests, doctors realised there were metal objects in her stomach.
“We found various types of imitation jewellery, including chains and rings. There were 60 coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 denominations. Even a wrist watch was found in her stomach,” said a doctor.
While Khatun told doctors that she had swallowed those items, her family disclosed that she used to sit in her brother’s jewellery shop and possibly swallowed the items then.