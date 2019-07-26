1.68 kg jewellery, 60 coins removed from 22-year-old woman’s stomach

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Jewellery weighing 1.68 kg, 60 coins and a wrist watch were removed surgically by doctors from the stomach of a woman at a government hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday.

At the state-run Rampurhat Hospital, a team of doctors carried out the surgery that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes for saving the life of Runi Khatun, 22, who is mentally unsound.

Sharmila Moulik, deputy superintendent of the hospital, said Khatun was referred to a psychiatrist.

The resident of Margram in Rampurhat sub-division was admitted to the government hospital a week ago when she complained of stomach pain and nausea.

Over 1.5 kg ornaments and coins were removed from the stomach of a mentally unstable woman at a government hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)

After radiological tests, doctors realised there were metal objects in her stomach.

“We found various types of imitation jewellery, including chains and rings. There were 60 coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 denominations. Even a wrist watch was found in her stomach,” said a doctor.

While Khatun told doctors that she had swallowed those items, her family disclosed that she used to sit in her brother’s jewellery shop and possibly swallowed the items then.